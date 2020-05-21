¡Camila Mendes has a new boyfriend and it is amazing!

As the summer is hitting to many celebs, as they are starting to go out with someone and to build relationships beautiful. Such is the case of Camila Mendespart of the cast of Riverdalewhom we have discovered coming out with a new guy is handsome. You have to see it!

It’s called Victor Houston and was a friend of Camilla high school. ¡Awww! Both were reunited and began dating. The actress has already done super official in Instagrambecause in the last few weeks have been published some photos with the super kitschy.

Baby A publication shared with Victor Houston (@victorhouston) the June 30, 2018 at 5:47 pm PDT





We all know that if it appears in Instagram is that something becomes official. We do not believe that it is only a summer love for Camilawhat it does is that they both look super cute together. Victor held with Camila her birthday in the Hamptons and they were both very happy. ¡Yeih!

Well, now we know who is the new boyfriend of Camila. It is very beautiful! Stalkeando a bit on their Instagram, we can see that it is very romantic. Also that loves to go out with his friends and travel to many places in the world. What do you think? What they like for the actress?