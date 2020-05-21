Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes extravagant love during the Earth Day

Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes showed how much love they have as a couple in their social networks, as the famous singers did not hesitate to commemorate the “International Earth day”, sharing an intimate moment between the two being Shawn who published the history of Instagram for their fans.

This video was titled “Happy Earth Day”, being a reminder to the more than 56.2 million followers Shawn Mendes during these hard times of sanitary contingency, because of the strong pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19)like the long quarantine that has remained in force in various countries of the world.

The couple has become has win the love of their fans to be displayed without filters to social networks, as well as to be considered one of the more stable relations in the world of music; not forgot to be honest about the importance of staying in the house, since it is one of the best recommendations to overcome the Coronavirus.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The interpreter “Treat You Better”, he also published another story on Instagram by tagging a few organizations that are in charge of reforesting forests, so if we have to recognize a radical change in the world because of social isolation, it is an impressive decrease of the environmental pollution in countries like China.

As these places have recorded a decrease in this amount of fog contaminant, as well as a greater presence of animals to free will in the larger cities; a situation also began to see dolphins in the canals of Venice and even crocodiles in the hotel zone of Quintana Roo.

Even with these actions of awareness to the environment, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, shocked their fans after donating a large quantity of sandwiches on the medical staff at Jackson South Medical Center, an action that immediately became a trend of social networks and the first place of the topics of interest on Twitter.