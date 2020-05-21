Beyoncé give graduation speech virtual along with Michelle and Barack Obama | People | Entertainment

New York –

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest stars for the ceremony, a virtual graduation YouTube that will also include the Obama.

YouTube announced yesterday that Beyonce will give an inspirational message for the graduates of 2020 in the event Dear Class of 2020, which will be held June 6, at 3 p. m. (eastern time) and will be transmitted by the platform YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama also will speak at the celebration virtual that will include participations of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato,the general director of Google, Sundar Pichai, and more personalities.

The ceremony is virtual, it will also include participations music to get set for the great celebration for the graduates of this year very particular. (E)