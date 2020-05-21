Ashley Tisdale put an end to the mystery over his return to High School Musical What Becomes Sharpay Evans?

The actress of 30 years, who played Sharpay Evans in the three movies High School Musical and in the original film Disney Channel Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventurerevealed to him to New You magazine that it will not return to the cast of High School Musical 4.

“Looking back, it was something so perfect for the moment, so pure, that I do not know what to do from there,” he said Ashley Tisdale to New You. “High School Musical we did not, we did High School Musical for our friendship, so close that we were, and by the magic of the moment”.

E! NEWS > Ashley Tisdale is reunited with his coestrellas of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (+ Photo)

Despite the fact that HSM 4 will have a cast entirely new, Disney revealed that the film will have a character named Campbell, who will be cousin of Sharpay and Ryan Evans. Many fans left of this family link to think that there might be a cameo of Tisdale or Lucas Grabeel in the next film, but the response from Tisdale sends the very clear message that we can dismiss it.

Ten years after the HSM original Tisdale it has been established as an actress, entrepreneur and producer. Recently finished recording Amateur Night and interpret the voice of Cinderella in the next movie Charming.

PHOTOS > The 5 couples most dysfunctional Disney

Tisdale teamed with BH Cosmetics for their new line of cosmetics, Illuminate, and collaborated with Signorelli to create your own line of clothing. It also has a lifestyle blog, The Haute Mess, and has his own production company, Blondie Girl Productions, which produces the shows successful Miss Adventure, and Young & Hungry.

Despite all his achievements, he said that it has been a challenge to make the transition of their role from actress to business woman in the manufacturing industry.

“Everything that I accomplished, on TV and in film, I’ve fought,” he said Tisdale. “I think that journey is what makes me be so grateful for everything. If I had given everything for free I don’t know if it would be the person that I am today.”

WE LOVE THE PELIS > OMG! Confirmed: ¡High School Musical is back!

Therefore it is not strange that one of her role models is actress turned mogul, fashion Jessica Simpson

“Monique Coleman always laughed because I loved Jessica Simpson, especially at that time (record HSM)”, he said Tisdale to the magazine. “Monique he never understood it, but I think you could see that it was an entrepreneur very intelligent, and that what he had done was wonderful. Recently Monique called me and said: ‘do you Know how I poked fun at you all the time? Now I see what you’re doing and understand it. And I see what he (Simpson) did it'”.

Tisdale says that his company is “really about female empowerment”, and that many of his films show female characters as strong, that she expected to be role models for the younger generations.

E! NEWS > The cast of High School Musical gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the belt (+ Photos)

But, no worries, she has no plans to quit acting soon. “One of my many goals is to win an Emmy as Best Actress’, said Tisdale to Health in the past year.

The original cast of High School Musical remain close friends, and some of its core members met in January to celebrate the 10 years of the film.

E! NEWS > The hearing of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to High School Musicalit is simply sensational (+ Video)

“I love that we still love both and love to share together and have that connection,” he said Tisdale to ET Online. “It was a very special moment in our lives.”

We will miss the character, fabulous and dramatic Sharpay in the next movie, but we can’t wait to see what’s next for Tisdale in the world of business.