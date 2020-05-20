When it was about to premiere the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’?

The fans were just finishing getting excited with the end of the first season when it was announced the possible date for the premiere of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

The director Jon Favreau had previously confirmed that they would do a second installment about the history of this character, but had not said when he would arrive to the streaming platform, Disney+.

According to Lucasfilm, the title ‘the Mandalorian’ is a reference to the inhabitants of the planet Mandelorethat have a tradition of becoming warriors very effective with a culture-type tribal, resilient, and attuned to the technology, especially with the weapons.

The protagonist of the series is portrayed by Pedro Pascal and his name was revealed in the final episode of the first season, but could it be related in your armor to certain characters already known of the series, as Boba Fett, Jango Fett and Sabine Wren, the latter is the animated series ‘Rebels’.

“The series is going to happen 5 years after the events of ‘The Return of the Jedi’ when the rebels recently defeated the Empire. So you’ll still see soldiers Stormtrooper patrolling the streets and a collection of chaos that react to the universe, among them our heroes,” shared Favrue respect to the plot of the series.

According to a publication shared by the filmmaker, known for directing the live action of ‘The Lion King’, the possible date for the premiere of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ will be in the fall of 2020, without giving to know a month or day specific.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The series with the atmosphere of Western, brings with it the taste of the cantina full of aliens in the original movie, ‘A New Hope’, 1977, with the participation of Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Werner Herzog.