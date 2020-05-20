What are you doing Michelle Obama in quarantine?

Michelle Obama has been taking advantage the time during this stage of confinement-social due to the sanitary contingency caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the disease COVID-19.

Michelle Obama, 56-year-old, is in Washington, along with Barack Obama, of 58 years, and their daughters Maliaof 21, and Sasha, 18.

In a telephone interview with Ellen DeGeneres in march, the former first lady said she and his family were trying to keep a routine and structuring your days.

“All are in the house. The girls are back, because the universities provide classes online. So they are in their respective rooms, taking their classes and I think that Barack is, I don’t know where it is. I was talking on the phone in a conference call,” he said on that occasion.

Like his family, Michelle has not kept still, and in April began to do readings of children’s books and according to the publishing house that promotes, these will continue until the end of may.

In April, Michelle collaborated with former first lady Laura Bush, with whom he shared a message of solidarity in the event “Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home”. In their participation, thanked the workers of the essential activities to get out every day and risk their lives.

