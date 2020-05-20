This is how the Kardashian’s have been able to continue filming KUWTK in the middle of the quarantine

Let this clan nothing stops him!
When he began to see the severity of the coronavirus, Hollywood began to close their ranks to keep everyone safe, and this meant cancel premieres, close-set and pause productions. However, the Kardashian-Jenner re refused to stop.
In the middle of the quarantine, the stars of E! they found the perfect way to move forward with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Your reality shows you each step and thought of Kris Jenner and company, and this has been achieved over 18 seasons thanks to an extensive film crew.
How have you been able to continue with his show without putting them and others at risk of contagion?
Farnaz Farjamexecutive producer KUWTK he explained it all in a new interview with Elle.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
