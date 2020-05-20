The summer arrives with ELLE June

In June, ELLE celebrates the arrival of summer with a number full of optimism and plans are refreshing and with a special beauty perfect for that scope your best version inside and out: cosmetic care, treatments and workout routines to get a body happy, allies ‘beauty’ that help to enjoy the sun without fear, tips for restore your smile and ‘hits’ with which to renew the bag. Don’t give up, there’s still time for you to prepare for the Operation Uncover. We tell you how.

Gilles Bensimon

We suggest you to put your closet legs up and fill with the pieces of the time. You have a whole season brand new! On the sand of the beach triumph swimwear in black-and-white; on the asphalt, they send the dresses in tones of explosives and the styling of inspiration surf. In addition, we signed the proposals of the great signatures of the fashion in terms of decoration. If you want to give it a ‘twist’ to your home…

Gilles Bensimon





This month, ELLE is filled with proper names. It is the case of the designer Giorgio Armani, that, after 40 years of career, he speaks of the transformation of the industry into the era after the coronavirus. Precisely, with the pandemic as a backdrop, the magazine pays tribute to the seniors, and does so by bringing together women veterans and with their own voice that have shown that age does not matter: the interior designer Iris Apfel, the anthropologist Jane Goodall, the artist Debbie Harry…

But we have more characters of reference. We met with the singer Sebastian Yatra, one of the most important figures of Spanish pop on a global scale; we talk about science (and much more) with María Blasco, director of the National Center of Oncological Research, and know a little better two of the actresses most talented players of their respective generations, Elle Fanning and Maria Leon, and we find Joël Dicker, the writer best-selling.

Mario Sierra

Do not miss our agenda releases to feed your side ‘cooltureta’ (movies, marathons of series, reading essential, ‘expos’,…) and prepares the bags for travel with ELLE by Spain from coast to coast and from inside to outside. What are you waiting for at the kiosk!

