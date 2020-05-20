‘The Stand’: First images of the series of terror based on ‘Revelation’ by Stephen King – News series

The first season of the fiction will consist of 10 episodes.

You can already take the first look at the series The Stand, the fiction horror based on the novel of the Apocalypse by Stephen King. The title has been confirmed bit by bit details the details of the production, like its cast, which boasts Alexander Skarsgard in the role of Mr. Randall Flagg.

The plot of the story shows a post apocalyptic world in the more than 99% of the population has died by a lethal virus used by the government as a biological weapon. The survivors have to find a way to survive the reality that is presented to them, and to a world that has little to do with the that they knew.

To survive, the survivors are divided into two camps, one led by the evil Randall Flag (Skarsgard) -the man in black in The Dark Tower. The second is commanded by Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg), a woman of 108 years and claims to have visions of God, producing a mutual between the good and the bad.

The rest of the cast of the fictional CBS what are James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Behind, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey (King Donovan), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) and Hamish Linklater(Legion), among others.

Source: TV Line.

Below, we show the images of the characters of the new title television:

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS