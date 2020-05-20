The rebellion of the students nerds found its place on streaming

Netflix adds to its collection of movies youth comedy The Outcasts, whose plot continues to a group of rebellious teenagers who join together to overthrow the gang of popular high school. After having fallen into a joke demeaning the local star, Mindy and Jodi decide to get revenge on her and her friends and organized the union of the less popular.
The film, originally titled The Outskirts (periphery), was renamed the The Outcasts (outcasts). The film was made in mid 2014 in the city of New York and the distributor Swen Releasing made its premiere in a limited amount of theaters at the beginning of 2017.
The Outcasts told with the direction of Peter Hutchings and with the interpretations of Victoria Justice, Eden Sher, Ashley Rickards, Peyton List and Avan Jogia.
Technical information
Duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes
Directed by Peter Hutchings
Actors: Eden Sher, Peyton List, Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, Ashley Rickards and Frank Whaley
Languages available: English (original language), Spanish (subtitled and dubbed)
Recommended for lovers of films like Revenge of the nerds and Fun Size
The Outcasts is in
Consultation in your country, the date of availability for streaming this production.