The New Mutants will be released in movie theaters and has a new date

MADRID, May 13. (CulturaOcio) –

The New Mutants, the last movie of the franchise X-Men produced by Fox before the acquisition of the studio by Disney, will premiere in movie theaters and has a new release date before the inability to release in Aprilas had been initially planned, by the pandemic of coronavirus.

The giant entertainment has put an end to rumors that pointed to that the film of the saga mutant directed by Josh Boone it would run directly on the platform of streaming Disney+ and has set a new date of theatrical release: the end of August.

Originally scheduled for launch in April 2018, the film of the young X-Men will debut with more than two years of delay.

The film is starring Anya Taylor-Joy (Multiple, The witch) as Magik, Maisie Williams (Game of thrones) as Wolfsbane, Henry Behind (13 reasons) as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as a Cannonball.

The New Mutants it is based on the comic series of the same name that was released in 1982. Created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeodthe story follows a group of mutant teens as heroes in training.

This is an approach somewhat different to the previous installments of the saga X-Men, since that will be marked by a tone closer to horror than the cinema of superheroes as presented to the young people with incredible powers locked in a sinister hospital.