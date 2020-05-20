‘The Mandalorian’ is about to break an infamous record in Disney+

It seems that for Disney+ those who do not live in the united States, Canada or the Netherlands are in a galaxy far, far away, and the premiere of their series with exclusive content and derivative of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic will have to wait for the rest of the countries, it is by this that ‘The Mandalorian’ breaks record for downloads illegal.

The series starring Pedro Pascal, tells the story of a lone gunman located in the far reaches of the galaxy. As a spin-off of Star Wars it is normal to be a success, and the fans are eager to see it, but to be exclusive to Disney+, those who live outside of the countries above named they have to find different ways to access the episode.

In 2015, ‘Game of Thrones’ broke the record as the series with the greatest illegal downloads, thing that ‘The Mandalorian’ could meet soon, when over 100,000 downloads, as the episode is available since yesterday in many forums, including Reddit.

Next week Australia and New Zealand will have access to the Streaming platform, but the rest of the world will have to wait a year, and the amount of people who want to pay the subscription, possibly, will decrease.

This spin-off of Star Wars is not the only thing that Disney+ has to offer, there are also several series of Marvel, which is scheduled for the following year.

For the moment, yesterday 10 million users logged on to the platform, which continues with the war streaming, where Netflix is the most requested, but HBO and Amazon have also entered the arena.

If ‘The Mandalorian’ breaks record of illegal downloads is not for lack of money from the fans (mostly) if not because it is not yet accessible to the platform in many countries that also should be on the radar of Disney.