The antologa of terror 50 States of Fright shows its first trailer, and the seal of Sam Raimi

Quibianother of the platforms streaming they are springing up like mushrooms in these times, we offer a good number of things when it debuts in April. Among them is the mini-series of multiple episodes, of short duration, of 50 States of Fright. Has been designed as antologa del terror and produced by the master of the genre-Sam Raimithe series to be one of the most important of the portal.

A series of terror with captulos 10 minutes of duration

50 States of Fright est produced by Gunpowder & Sky and supervised by Sam Raimi, author of Evil Dead and the triloga de Spider-Man original. Besides counting with a cast of amazing, we invite you to enjoy a large number of episodes of ten minutes duration. In the first season explore stories and histories specific to the folklore of the united Statesby doing hincapi in the realm of the legends existing in the pas.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire , Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay García and William B. Davis. Scott Beck (co-writer of A Quiet Place), Isa Mazei and Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground ) will be directing all the episodes.