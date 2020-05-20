The amazing change of Flynn, son of Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

In his earlier appearance, in 2016, we could see that Flynn had “given the growth spurt and kept his hair in clear tone and his face was very similar to that of the supermodel from australia. On this occasion, the child was accompanied by his dad Orlando Bloomin Brentwood, California.

Flynn and Orlando Bloom spent a day as father and son this may 19.

(Backgrid/The Grosby Group/Lagencia Grosby)



In the picture you can see that Flynn has changed, since then is more high and has embarnecido, his hair is darker and his features now also allow you to see a resemblance with Orlando. The moment that they shared father and son was very cute, in a banking area.

Also accompanied by the mascot Bloom and the scene was moving because sitting, the child wanted to listen to the music you love to your dad, he immediately lent him his headphones so that he knew what he was hearing on his phone, which makes it clear that their relationship is more than close.