Suri Cruise celebrated her 12th birthday and Katie Holmes revealed with a moment of celebration

More than a decade has passed since that Katie Holmes did you dream of becoming a mom, and this time he has touched to celebrate by everything high the birthday number 12 of your daughter, Suri Cruise. Already turned in all of a teenager, the eldest daughter of the star makes evident the beauty that he has inherited from his mother, which is perceived through the casual resting of those snapshots that the same star has revealed through the social networks. Of course, for this special day also could not miss another photo for the memory.



VIEW GALLERY





Full of happiness and dedicated to the celebration of their daughter, Katie set out to share with their fans a brief moment of the day of the celebration. She posted on Instagram an image of the face of Suri, who used it for her 12th birthday a crown with the legend “Happy Birthday”, a nice accessory that she wore as a princess. And of course, even if the picture was the sensation, the actress decided to reserve the details of what you prepared to consent to your daughter, even if this publication added to the 12 emojis of hearts.

On the postcard, black and white, Suri is not posed in front of the camera, although it gives a slight smile as he runs his gaze down, as with a gesture of shyness. The reaction of the fans was immediate, as it got thousands of likes to the image in addition to echo the congratulations of birthday. Remember that Suri has gained popularity over these years, thanks to his sudden appearances, in which it also called the attention for their stylish looks, not to mention that at the age of 2 years was chosen by Forbes as the baby-celebrity the most influential.



VIEW GALLERY





What is certain is that no title has been the reason for the teen to stand in front of the reflectors. Virtually stays away from the focus of the media, with the exception of sporadic occurrences, as you did in 2017 next to his mom on the stage of the Z100”s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. To the couple, the daughter of Tom Cruise do not let be the protagonist of the social networks of his mom, who rarely has revealed moments of family life.

MORE RELATED NEWS



VIEW GALLERY





Although it is not a figure in the media, Suri has been in the crosshairs of the paparazzi, who do not lose detail of his steps, as he always keeps close to Katie. It is common to see mother and daughter sharing time together, even Suri accompanies the star to the set recording in various occasions. “My daughter is the most important person to me, and his education is my primary work at this time…”, confessed just last year for an interview with Town & Country.



