summary and analysis of Genre

After the sensational episode of the week, ‘Westworld’ is not keeping pace in a new chapter with ups and downs that, however, gives no respite to the viewer. Offers some stimulating responsescame as a big surprise and let’s take a look at the plans of the two big brains who have entered into combat. In addition, he left us with a memorable scene that seems designed especially for these moments.

Notice: from here to there SPOILERS for ‘Westworld’. Do not continue reading if you’re not up to date with the series…

In this installment entitled ‘Genre‘as the drug was introduced in the previous episode and whose effects are revealed through the suffering Caleb (Aaron Paul), the HBO series takes us to the past to know better the Serac, the villain embodies Vincent Cassel. As we have said, the actor has been a great signing, brings charisma a character who could be dull in other hands, and each one of its occurrences it elevates the interest of ‘Westworld’. You want to know more of him…

Gods, realities and secrets

But as in all fiction serialized, the information will gradually gradually, keeping us hooked week after week, waiting for more answers. After this episode 3×05 we already know how it begins Rehoboam, this is an extraordinary brain computer (why Skynet?) that collects and analyzes data from around the world, in addition to providing a formidable tool: anticipate events with high probability of success.

Rehoboam is presented as an authentic man-made God able to predict the future, and Serac not only is their protector, is his interpreter; the hand is executing. With these scenes of the character flying over the sky and appear in any part thanks to technology, seemingly untouchable, Serac seems to be a kind of human divinity, responsible for the correct course of the Story (as posed by Isaac Asimov in his series ‘Foundation’).

The mission to which he has dedicated his existence, after attending as a child to the destruction of Paris, is to avoid the chaos and the end of humanity. And to do this going to cross any limit. Enclose to your brother, if it is necessary. Kill the one who put in danger this crusade. His dark past, before protected, it falls into the hands of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who not only has in check to Serac, but that has been put in place your revolution.

On the other hand, the series has not abandoned its facet of thriller action and re-offer scenes of shootings, chases and fightsagain with Pains and Caleb as characters. However, the creators of ‘Westworld’ continues striving to offer something different and this time submerge us in the outsider’s point of view of Caleb; with “gender” in their veins, the world becomes even more strange and intense for this character. And the series leaves us a few moments surprisingly timely…

“What genre is this?” “It is the fact, uncle.”

Suddenly, the incredible reality that we live enclosed because of the pandemic, seems to be reflected in some way in the plans of ‘Westworld’, which, like any tale of science fiction uses the genre as a resource for to speak of the human nature. In this sense, it is interesting the dilemma on the information that is put on the table: what we should know everything about us, where we are headed, or should be that something, or someone, to protect us from ourselves?

“The information given at the right time, is more deadly than any weapon“says Dolores as we witness the first consequences of his complicated plan perfect. It has disseminated secret information all over the world, to break the cycle and free the world. No matter what happens.

On the sidelines of this discussion of the information and the freedom, always relevant, the series us leaves two big questions: 1) why do you say Pain that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is the only irreplaceable?; 2) what are these repressed memories of Caleb at the beach while bleeds Liam (John Gallagher Jr.)?