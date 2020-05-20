Some films dare to confirm the date of its premiere in cinemas | Entertainment

Few films have received so many setbacks during its production as The new mutants. The last film of the franchise X-Men made by Fox) has suffered various setbacks during its development, something that is noticed especially when Disney acquired all of your licenses, coming to fear even for their cancellation.

However, Disney went ahead with the project, although the film has experienced various snips and modifications, up to the point that The new mutants very much liked in their viewings of test of more than two years ago. Even with this, it seems that the film of The new mutants will be recommended for over 13 years, so it will not be so focused on the children in the audience as was feared at the beginning.



However, from time to time there have been great doubts as to whether the film The new mutants it premiered in theaters or it would run directly on Hulu or Disney+, an uncertainty that grew even more with the pandemic of the Coronavirus that has caused the shutdown of many of its productions and the launch direct from some of them directly to video.

While Disney continued with the idea of premiering The new mutants in cinemas, there were certain clues suggesting that The new mutants would end up to be shown on demand. However, these doubts at last are gone completely, confirming that finally The new mutants will be released in cinemas, advertising in addition to its release date. This has been corroborated by Aaron Couch, editor of The Hollywood Reporter, via his Twitter account.

And there it is: #NewMutants you have a new release date. It will now hit theaters 8/28/20 — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) May 13, 2020

“And there it is: The new mutants have a new release date. Now hit theaters the 28/08/20”.

With a focus more towards a horror movie teenager to a superhero to use, The new mutants will be in your deal with Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Magik, Maisie Williams interpreting Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton embodying Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Henry Behind making the character of Sunspot.

The film The new mutants will come to theaters next August 28, 2020. Do you wish to see the new film of the mutants?

