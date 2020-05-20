So she dressed the cast of “Riverdale” for the party post Oscars

Were not invited to the red carpet or the awards, but yes to the party most chic of the year in Hollywood: the after-party of the Oscars Vanity Fair.

The cast of Riverdale in full was part of this party, that have not gone unnoticed with its bold looks.

Lili Reinhart opted for a princess style modern, with embossed flowers and a large volume of Marc Jacobs.

Camila Mendes yes you played with this look inspired by the royalty of old, Moschino.

Cole Sprouse opted for this classic suit with a touch messy Dunhill.

Madeleine Petsch she pulled out her sexy side and feminine in this Elie Saab.

And finally KJ Apa chose a total black Versace but with touches of gold and the shirt desabotonada until the half.





