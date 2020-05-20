Sia reveals who adopted two teen boys

Sia is proud to confirm that it is now the mother of two teens.
In December, the singer of 44 years is made viral to pay the bills of all the people who were in a supermarket. However, no one recognized her.
Around 2015, the singer whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler he began to make presentations covering their face or back. Since then, in your daily life, you have no problems in leaving the wig at home, and not in making big gestures of solidarity.
During an interview of Sia in 2015, reviewed by MTV Latin america, said about the decision not to show your face..
“I’m trying to work in a way that it can be a singer and to create content cool. I want to do that as an artist, and not only show things to me.”
The strategy worked well for that Maddie Zieglerwell , being a girl, became his faithful companion with impressive choreography in her videos, concerts, and even accompanying red carpet.