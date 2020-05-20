Shazam, Elvis, The Purge and more changes in the next releases

Summary of changes from the week

As all the weeks continue to recomodándose the premieres in the planning of the next months and years to reach the cinemas. Starting with the most recent changes we have:

Shazam 2:

The sequel continues is scheduled for 2022 will be announced 3 weeks now coming up to the beginning of the month of November of that year.

Elvis:

While the film does not yet have an official title, it is known as the Project Elvis. It was postponed by 2 months with regard to his original date of release and would be coming up now in November of 2021. It is directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) and starring as Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Forever Purge :

The new installment of The Purge (or “12 hours in order to survive”) that was going to premiere in Argentina this July 9, was left without a release date at the moment. Surely in the next few weeks to be assigned a new date either later this year or perhaps as others pass directly to 2021. The film had not yet submitted trailer, or poster, or images.

Clifford :

Based on the popular cartoon of the red dog Clifford, this film is of Paramount moved 2 weeks but continuing scheduled for 2020. Now would come the 3rd of December.

The Nightingale:

In his time had been given low of the next releases, but now returned with a release date of December 2021. Follow the story of 2 sisters, which will be interpreted by the sisters in real life: Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Happiest Season: Added this film to the end of January 2021 with Kirsten Stewart and Alison Brie. It is a romantic comedy where a young man plans to propose marriage to his girlfriend at the end of the year party of the family, but she discovers that her partner still did not come out of the closet against their conservative parents.

Live :

The animated film from Sony Pictures that was aunciada to April 2021 was moved 2 months and is now estrenaria the 3 of June of that year.

: The animated film from Sony Pictures that was aunciada to April 2021 was moved 2 months and is now estrenaria the 3 of June of that year. Finally, a movie that Disney has no holder for the time being to march 2021 is moved to the winter holiday that same year.

