‘Riverdale’: This actor has left the series because he felt “bored creatively” – News series

The first three episodes of season 5 will bring back all those who were going to leave the fiction in the fourth installment.

The fourth season of Riverdale was going to show the output of some of its main characters, who had already confirmed his exit earlier. However, his hasty desenlcae on the occasion of the coronavirus will bring you back to the start of the fifth installment. But, what has been the reason of her departure?

‘Lesson to Mr. Honey’ (4×19) was the chapter that served as a final improvised for the title starring Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (K. J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), but the last three remaining chapters will serve as an introduction to season 5, where we will see Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) after having confirmed his exit from the series.

At the beginning of this year we did echo the news of his farewell to explore “other creative opportunities“as it had secured The CW. However, during a live Instagram of the couple of the actor, Ulrich has revealed the real reason: “I’m from Riverdale because I got bored creatively”.

The game of the actor joins the also confirmed farewell Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), which leaves the mother of Betty, Alice (Madchen Amick), as the only survivor of the original parents. However, after the statements of this last it seems that not everything would be lost and we could go back to see the father of Jughead and the mother of Veronica in the future. Who knows.