Rina Sawayama, criticism from your disk Sawayama in Mondo Sonoro (2020)

“Sawayama”so is entitled the studio album debut of Rina Sawayama. In 2017 already presented us with an EP of the same name, “Rina”, so the title should be at the height of what is expected. Again a working homonym that could even be considered a second part of those eight topics, which was published three years ago. And a demonstration that Rina Sawayama knows how to move in different registers and styles of music. For her, versatility never will lose its essence, but rather the opposite.

Although the pop futuristic “Rina” since he allowed us to sense the potential of the artist, I still couldn’t imagine everything he was capable of. Time and time again, the japanese living in London enters and leaves a land of the most diverse, from the pop of air mainstream to the guitars metal, going for synthesizers, R&B, even classical music. So, “Sawayama” combines elements of metal and pop in issues such as “Dynasty” or “STFU!”in which we can discover both the influence of bands hard, led by women such as Evanescence, Epica, or Within Temptation as a connection with the universe of names that pop and metal are combined in different ways, such as Poppy or the japanese BabyMetal. In these songs the artist shows his side more of a rebel, leaving the light of her face less innocent. In addition, if we focus in particular on the letter of “STFU!”explains how it felt when you had to deal with the microagresiones racist throughout his life.

But we can not stay only with that, because if something is handled well Sawayama it is in changing course, without losing the thread, something that seems to have learned of her friend Charli XCX. Sawayama has grown up in a time in which the labels are interwoven without prejudice, something that, without doubt, is reflected in its universe. A universe that so soon takes hold of sounds eastern and voices whispered as guitars metal, something present in a large part of the cuts.

In “Akasaka Sad” it emphasizes the use of synthesizers and autotune showing the influence of “Cry Me A River” Justin Timberlake; “Love Me 4 Me” it’s more commercial pop with elements of pop in the 2000’s Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. Also “Tokyo Love Hotel” would fall into this range along with “Chosen Family”, a ballad more sentimental and deep, and “Bad Friends” although more flat and not as experimental as the rest. And let us not forget that single aires dance that is “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)” nor to “Paradisin” it is a topic bubblegum pop with sounds of Nintendo and batteries fast in which we see the influence of the opening music of the anime series by making reference to its japanese roots.

Rina Sawayama knows what she wants and leaves him well clear in every one of their songs. “Fuck This World” you do not have a letter very elaborate, but it is very sincere and concise, and it also serves to gather the strength to face the final stretch of the album. Sawayama return to pilot “Who’s Gonna Save U Now?” with the omnipresent guitars metal and your lyrical voice reminiscent to the “Fighter” Christina Aguilera 2002. There is No doubt that Rina has the singer as a reference, especially when exploring the possibilities of his voice. Sawayama leave the best for last. “Snakeskin” it is a close remarkable in that it shows his side more lyrical. It is a song experimental classic that, at its equator, is about the dubstep and trap-mail, and closes with a sampling of his mother playing the sonata Pathetique of Beethoven.