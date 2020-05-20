Pets with good star

Beyond the memes that run on the networks with dogs stressed so much walking with their masters, pets are a great support to combat the sadness and loneliness of confinement. And if the animals care about our well-being, it is fair to apply to them. Although in Spain the measures of containment of the coronavirus prevent adoptions and received temporary, what that has collapsed the reception centres, internationals are turning and show happiness to give them their new pets.

It is the case of Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, which have been submitted to Bo, a puppy that is in addition to the great family of pets that you already have Cyrus. “Bo was very timid when we brought him, but now is very happy”, explains the artist, who recently shared with another young actress Millie Bobby Brown, their experiences perrunas in your online program Bright Min

Selena Gomez, who recently revealed that he has bipolar disorder, it also encourages you to think about the dogs that need a home during this time so complex. “I would like to introduce the new member of the family, Daisy –explained the interpreter in a live stream on march–. I couldn’t help it, I had to quedármela”. Daisy now also company to your other dog,Winnie.

Camila Morrone, girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, has sought to their new pets in a protective huskies. When he is not playing with the littermates, Jack and Jill, or trying to train them, the model and actress is enjoying practicing with the guitar, though is still learning, she says with all the humility in the world.









Encourage adopt

Cara Delevigne: “I take Care of these beauties during the quarantine and you should also do it!”, reveals the model holding the puppies Bowie and Hendrix

Cara Delevingealso showed on Instagram that he calls as your new best friends: “I take Care of these beauties during the quarantine and you should also do it!”, it revealed the model holding in their arms the cubs Bowie and Hendrix in the living room of your home.

Also a model Kaia Gerber it has been put also on the part of homeless animals and ask your millions of fans to follow in their footsteps. “Now is a good time to raise a puppy in need!”.









Henry Golding, one of the protagonists of The Gentlemen. Lords of the mafia, has adopted, along with his wife, Liv, another puppy, which they have named Stella. “What better way to share the home in quarantine with a scoop of love”, explains the british ancestry of malaya.

For its part, Antoni Porowskiwho participates in the series on changing your look Queer Eye (Netflix), has chosen a mixture of pit-beagle called Neon: “If you can’t commit to adopting, we encourage you to acojas”. In the same shelter I visited Porowski –Austin Pets Alive, Kyle Chandler, actor Godzilla 2 and Manchester by the sea, and his wife, Kathryn Macquarrie, adopted the puppy, Little Clive.









Another actress who has sought “a tender companion of quarantine”, it is Camila Mendes. The interpreter Riverdale shown on the networks, their moments of enjoyment with Truffle, as many Hollywood stars gathered at The Labelle Foundation, in Los Angeles.

Lisa Marie Presley and her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 11 years old, also bred puppies in the middle of the crisis of the Covid-19. The daughter twin bred puppies in the middle of the crisis of the coronavirus. “We have been raising puppies from a shelter. Tiring but very rewarding,” writes Presley, that has been uploaded two photos to Instagram, the first in the first she and her daughters looking on with adoration to one of her cubs.









In the second are Harper and Finley sitting in a barnyard petting the two puppies in a dog bed. The Instagram of the daughter of rock&roll on the puppies foster is the first to be published since June, when she shared a photo of her with her four children: the twins and their older brothers, Riley Keough, 30 years old, and Benjamin Keough, 27.







