Olivia Munn shares in the networks and their training to play the role of Psylocke in “X-Men: Apocalypse’

Actress Olivia Munn it is being used to fund the training to become Psylocke (Mariposa Mental) in the next film of the Patrol X ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’. The actress has been the subject of several publications of Instagram where we can see how it is being the preparation of his character. A video and several photos have shown that we can expect great things from the interpretation of Munn.

In the video we can see how the actress performs a jump from a platform with the help of some ropes to which is attached by a harness. Munn manages with great skill, a katana and a sword with which he is practicing much, and as you can see in the pictures. In them the actress struggle with a few fans that was at the time of the training, even though seeing the age of his opponent, we imagine that it is not used to fund to defeat her.

“The costume of Psylocke is very sexual”

Probably the catanas purple that you used in the photographs will be used in the movie, because that would be completely in keeping with the suit of which he spoke a few weeks ago. Apparently the actress is thrilled with her dress, which he said the following: “The costume or uniform, as what you want to call it that, of Psylocke is very sexual. She is very strong and lethal, so that doesn’t matter too much what you wear”.

‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ will put the finishing touch to the saga of the films that we have seen so far, so that we understand that the confrontation with Apocalypse (the new villain played by Oscar Isaac) will be very important. Bryan Singer returns to get to the controls of the project, which is expected for the month of may of 2016.