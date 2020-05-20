Olivia Munn and Carolina Marín, among the guests of ‘El Hormiguero’

‘The Anthill’ returns one more season to Antenna 3 and does so, as usual, with a series of guest height for the opening of the new course on television. In addition Penelope Cruzthat amadrinará the premiere next Monday, will go through the set of Pablo Motos two international actors, an olympic champion and one of the most well known singers of the national scene.

The protagonists of the delivery of the Tuesday will be Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook, that will visit the space of entertainment of Antena 3 to present ‘The predator’the fourth installment of the famous film saga of science fiction. A day later it will be the turn of Carolina Marín, who granted an interview to Pablo Motos just a few weeks after proclaiming himself as the champion of world badminton for the third time.

In charge of closing the first week of the new season of ‘The Ant’, who returns with significant updates to the access prime time of the chain of Atresmedia, will be Melendi. The singer, who has already visited on more than one occasion in the format produced by 7 and Action, charlará with the presenter on the new musical projects that has between hands.

‘The Anthill’ returns to Antena 3 with new signings

As I had already confirmed Antena 3, Penelope Cruz will be in charge of opening the new season of ‘The Anthill’, which this year comes with new signings. Among them are Karlos Arguiñano, Carlos Latre, Javier Botet and Nuria Rocathis latest advance in exclusive by YOTELE. Pilar Rubio, Dani Rovira, Cristina Pardo and Ana Morgadeamong others, they will come back to repeat a year more as collaborators.

‘The Anthill’ closed the previous season as the leader of its time slot and being the daily program most seen of the television, with an average of 14.6% share of screen and 2.728.000 viewers.