Of Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey, the photos of celebrities in their proms | People

The crisis of the coronavirus has prevented the celebration of graduations this year. The young students are content with seeing their colleagues through video calls. For this reason, YouTube has wanted to compensate them with a ceremony virtual the next 6 of June in the involving different celebrities, such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and the marriage to Obama. They already lived in the exciting time you pick up your diploma, to meet its objectives and, of course, the popular prom. Despite the fact that years have passed for some of them and the fashions have changed, there are several famous that have not been imported to share the photos of that day with your followers, and get to generate more of a laugh.

Ellen DeGeneres

Under the current situation, Ellen DeGeneres proposed to his followers more young people to share the styles that they had prepared for that great day. To do this, he published an image of her dancing, where it appears with half a mane and a dress pictures that sets the bar the challenge that has been created in networks very low, as stated by the own presenter.

Michelle Obama

More successful was the choice of Michelle Obama to their graduation: a dress of pink satin polka dot. I was 18 years old and at that time did not know yet at Barack Obama. The former president of the united States and the former first lady began to come out at the end of the eighties, when they were working at a law firm in Chicago.

Kerry Washington

After Michelle Obama shared his snapshot of the graduation, he wanted to do the same thing the actress Kerry Washington. The protagonist of Scandal went to several dances, but opted for this image in which she wears a dress patterned very colorful.

Jimmy Fallon

It is important to go to these events coordinated with the passenger. Just ask Jimmy Fallon. “My appointment did not tell me that he was going to tan and wear heels to the prom. Standing next to her made me look very pale and short,” wrote the presenter next to the photo.

Matthew McConaughey

The yes was on the dance line with his partner was Matthew McConaughey, who wore a bow tie blue that combined with the dress of his companion. When in 2014 he won the Best actor Oscar for the film Dallas Buyers Cluba user on Twitter shared the following message: “The appointment of my aunt in the prom of the institute won an Oscar. Congratulations, Matthew McConaughey!”.

Kim Kardashian

It has already been 24 years since the dance of graduation of Kim Kardashian. The business has changed a lot since then, but her mother, Kris Jenner, is the same; something strange in a family that has been passed often by the operating room. Share this memory of the nineties has served to promote the perfume that have been thrown together, KKW X KRIS, to celebrate “the unconditional love between mother and daughter.”

Rita Wilson

To actress Rita Wilson that it was a night “unforgettable”. The wife of Tom Hanks wore a dress on straps with a print that mixes stripes and flowers, to which she added a scarf of feathers white. Not to mention his hairstyle, typical of the seventies.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was inspired by the dress that looks like Grace Kelly in the film The rear window. The singer and her mother used to design this model, that instead of bringing the neckline of peak, takes the shape of a boat.

Jeremy Rener

In the case of Jeremy Rener, known for the saga of The avengershis tuxedo was not made by himself or a family member. The actor preferred to rent it out. But what called more the attention to his followers when he shared the snapshot was her hair: a cut mulletvery popular in the eighties, which leaves the hair long in the back.

Lena Dunham

A garment heiress is also a good option for these occasions. Lena Dunham took to her graduation, in 2003, a green dress with flowers from Dior that gave her grandmother. The actress calls it the “Brotherhood of the dress of the trip” because it was an outfit that tight, but fit any woman.

Lily Rose Depp

The daughter of actors Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, graduated four years ago next to Harley Quinn Smith, daughter of director Kevin Smith. This wanted to immortalize the special moment of the two actresses, who that same year they shared screen in the movie Yoga Hosers.

Gigi Hadid

The model Gigi Hadid opted for the red to his graduation with a dress of the French company Herve Leger which belonged to his mother, also a model Yolanda Hadid. The mannequin, of then 18 years, explained to the magazine W: “At Malibu, we use short dresses to the prom because we live on the beach. The long dress bothers me a little with the sand”.

John Stamos

Actor John Stamos, known for the comedy Parents forcedalso wanted to encourage your followers to share your photographs of the prom. The actor was celebrated in 1981 wearing a blue suit celeste and illuminator of hair.

Gaten Matarazzo

One of the actors of the series from Netflix Stranger things, Gaten Matarazzo, celebrated his graduation with his friends and his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu. Last January he underwent his fourth operation for the cleidocranial dysplasia you have. It is a genetic disease that affects the growth of bones and teeth.