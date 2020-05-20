Of her marriage with himself, his friendship with Kim Jong un

RELATED VIDEO – Auctioned shoes that Michael Jordan wore in 1985 ( 01:34)

For more than a decade, the basketball player Dennis Rodman it was one of those most recognized on the planet, a machine to make headlines known as much for her outrageous style as for his antics of bad boy on the pitch (oh, and he also won five NBA championships). Now, thanks to The Last Dance, the successful series of ESPN on the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is again the center of attention.

There are so many quirky stories about Rodman that it is difficult to know where to start.

A good place could be in 1996, when the front of the Hall of Fame he came out dressed in drag to promote his memory Bad As I Wanna Be. Rodman had taken the idea of the journalist of radio Howard Stern, who did a trick similar to one year prior to the launch of his own book.

But it was not only the fact that Rodman, which measures 2.01 meters high, was put a wedding dress that is voluminous made-to-measure in France. Was the entire look: from her makeup to a runway Luss Aucoin up to the crowd of women dressed in tuxedo who escorted from a horse-drawn carriage up to a Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue. He said he was bisexual and married to himself.

What provocative? Of course. What Trangresor of the genre? Absolutely. But the trick also generated the kind of media frenzy that most advertisers can only dream about. Bad As I Wanna Be he headed quickly to the bestseller list of the New York Times and remained in it for 20 weeks.

“That book raised it to a new level of fame”recalled Dwight Manley, who orchestrated the appearance in the store as agent and manager of Rodman from 1995 to 2000.

Rodman, who joined the league in 1986, built his career in part to understand how the image can enhance a message and help you to transcend sports. His journey from the scholar giving the boats up to the fashion icon transgressive forcing the fans to deal with their own ideas about gender and sexuality long before Caitlyn Jenner and RuPaul”s Drag Race.

In summary, Rodman inspired people to stop pretending and be authentic.

Without Rodman, we wouldn’t have Russell Westbrook, Frank Ocean or Billy Porter.

“I think that we are all heirs”, Sam said Ratelle, designer and pioneer of fashion gender fluid. “Dennis taught us something very important: that you don’t amount to anything! What I see in OutKast and Macklemore, at Burning Man, in all the trends of the ’90s that you see on the runways, and even in my own work with Billy Porter”.

The look of Rodman was a little bit of everything: street, drag, truck driver, singer for The las Vegas, the clown of the class, Adonis, and occasionally all at the same time. The star of the básquebol was presented at the MTV Video Music Awards 1995 a pair of jeans baggy hand-embroidered and a top of the camisole bright, with a string of diamonds on the hip. Two years later, at the Oscars, what has changed for a tuxedo with electric blue and a hat of velvet so big that it needed its own entry.

Day-to-day do not know what I would use Rodman, or what I would do.

And he was equally unpredictable on the basketball court. During his career of 14 years in the NBA, Rodman was proposed to dominate the game without scoring a point. Shut down the best offensive weapons in the game and was throwing it for balls loose without regard for their own safety. It was the kind of player you loved to go to the battle, but odiabas face it, even in practice.

The stylist Yolanda Braddy recalled a time when Rodman was playing a game in a facility that Warner Bros had built for Michael Jordan to wear while filming Space Jam. “Dennis wore a hat of applejack of great size, and clogs. I could see that he had the nails painted black. Changed to running shoes, went out and played as if it were the NBA finals,” he said.

Rodman won two championships in Detroit before being changed, in 1993, to San Antonio, where he fought for his contract with the team management, who had refused to honor a verbal commitment from the previous owners. Frustrated, he began to react. Accumulated fines of equipment and technical failures, sometimes during critical moments of the game and, in general, he seemed more interested in scoring points with Madonna, with whom he began dating in 1994. Clearly influenced by the ideas of Rodman on the fame, the universal love and the struggle against the taboos.

Despite winning the Award for Defensive Player of the Year and lead the NBA in rebounding during five seasons, Rodman had a minuscule contract of $2 million, which left him almost bankrupt. And what’s worse, I felt that no one knew. That was when Rodman decided to reinvent himself.

Soon I was hanging around with celebrities at The Viper Room in Hollywood, where could appear with tights networks and feathers, or, perhaps, a top of green point with V-neckline and shoulder straps of leather that made you think that he had a whip somewhere.

After being introduced to the stylist David Chapa, Rodman began to dye her hair a variety of colors: red, pink, purple, emerald green. At the beginning, I wanted to look blond oxygenated that Wesley Snipes lucy in Demolition Man. Then, that evolved into multicolored patterns, almost tribal. In 1995, when the homophobia was common among the players, Rodman chose to use a ribbon of awareness about HIV/AIDS colored in the back of his head before a playoff game nationally televised.

“At that time, that was revolutionary to the limit for an athlete, american professional, “ said Tim Keown, co-author of Bad As I Wanna Be. “It was not sanctioned by the league, and definitely not by your computer. It was an act of defiance and acceptance.”

While the adoption of the culture queer of Rodman may have brought new fans to the arena, all that he did by joining Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls for the 1995-96 season it seemed to irritate the NBAthat was becoming a global brand and, as such, needed to submit a clean face and healthy.

Rodman, who was married briefly with the star of Baywatch Carmen Electra before his arrest, was a time bomb savagely tattooed and facial piercings. When I wasn’t up all night partying in gay clubs, or playing in Las Vegas, she told the press about their plans to play naked or change his name to Orgasm.

According to many reports, the Rodman of the real world was another story; it was “very sweet, soft voice, a fun guy with which to be close”said Manley, your ex-agent. “It was a giant magnet for models and actresses”.

Like that Howard Stern and Madonna before him, Rodman became his huge public persona into a lucrative career. To 1997, when she appeared on a controversial cover of GQ with the supermodel Rebecca top romijn, was earning an estimated US$10 million in revenue off the pitch. But once his attitude of bad boy was overexploited in the news, began to get older. Since he retired from the NBA in 2000, has earned a living through sponsorships and promotional campaigns. He also appeared in a handful of movies, that were directly to the offer of the chains.

Even so, Rodman, who met 59 years ago this week, you can still appear in the headlines, as it did in 2013 when he visited North Korea and befriended the leader Kim Jong un. It is possible that Kim, who loves the NBA, to see the Bulls Rodman when he was studying in Switzerland. Rodman returned to North Korea with a group of retired players to deal to the national team in 2014, with the assistance of Kim.

“When you see Rodman, piercings and all, serenaded Kim on his birthday was more than surreal, but imagine how it was for the north koreans,” said Jean H. Lee, the International Center of Scholars Woodrow Wilson, before explaining that the ruling class of the country has strict rules and clear on appearance.

“Most north koreans have no Internet, and the people of the united States are usually depicted as soldiers or preachers,” said Lee. “Then Rodman certainly expanded his image of americans”.