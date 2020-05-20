Michelle Obama, what future vice-president of the united States?

Despite the fact that more than three years ago that Obama left the White House, his popularity is still huge in the united States. The former president travels the world offering conferences to 350,000 euros each that you can fill without problems, but your woman is not going to lag behind: Michelle Obama is as loved or even more than your husband among their fellow citizens.

The best example could be seen in November 2018, when the former prime lady became his biography, ‘Becoming’, in the memoir sold more than the story of the united States with over ten million copies. Michelle filled presentations, signed autographs, and was received as a true star in every act of promotion of his book, he turned to.

That popularity among americans led to the journalist Jon Delano to ask this question to Joe Biden, the rival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the united States in the next month of November: whatit could be Michelle Obama, the candidate for vice-president? The veteran democratic politician does not think twice: “accept it immediately”.

It is not so easy

Biden did not stay there and he wanted to expand his answer: “She is bright. He knows the way. Is a woman very good. The Obama are great friends.” The democratic candidate has already announced that it will be a woman who occupies the position of vice president, and Michelle Obama would be the candidate that is perfect for making that millions of votes will fill in the ballot box in favor of Joe Biden.

Michelle Obama would be the option that would bring more votes to the polls in the democrats face the battle of the next month of November before Donald Trump

The only problem is… Michelle Obama. As he writes analyst Chris Cillizza on CNN, the former first lady has denied that possibility several times, the first in his own book: “What I will say directly here: I don’t intend to present myself as a candidate, never“. But it is also repeated in 2019 in an interview with the journalist Conan O’brien, although this time left a nuance: “I would like to be in a position of leadership… and know somehow how you feel. Because you can’t experience life behind a window polarized in a car”.

However, two other people close to Michelle Obama have ruled out that option. David Axelrod, exestratega head of Obama, made this comparison: “I Think I have many chances to dance at the Bolshoi Ballet in 2020 as she run for office”. For her part, Valerie Jarrett, a friend and advisor of former prime lady, said to CNN that “that will never happen. She has committed her life to public service. And you are going to use your incredible platform to be a force for good, but not in politics.”