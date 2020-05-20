Michelle Obama and Angela Merkel staged a campaign against gender-based violence

An Italian artist designed a campaign that shows in the foreground the faces of beaten women with a high political profile to highlight the fight against violence towards women.

Under the theme of gender-based violence does not distinguish between “race, class, or religion”the posters include images retouched in the exprimeras ladies of the united States, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton; the German chancellor, Angela Merkel; the first French lady, Brigitte Macron; the democratic congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhithe main opposition leader of Narendra Modi in India.

‘Just because I’m a woman’ presents these referents female as victims of abuse, with eyes and lips bruised and numerous injuries, on posters that are visible on the streets of Milan, where he lives, the artist who created by alexsandro Palombo.

Under their faces is the inscription: “I Am a victim of domestic violence. My salary is lower. I suffered genital mutilation. I don’t have the right to wear whatever you want. I can’t decide who I’m going to marry. I was raped”.

Palombo –a contemporary artist focused on pop culture, diversity, ethics and Human Rights– he said that with the campaign ‘Just because I’m a woman’ finds “to illustrate, a drama that affects millions of women around the worldwith the objective to denounce, raise awareness, and get a real response from institutions and policy”.

Palombo is known for making carried out a similar campaign in 2015, on that occasion, with celebrities americans as actresses Kristen Stewart, Angelina Jolie or the singer Madonna. It is also known for other works acidic as the ‘Disney Princesses’ with disabilities or ‘The Simpsons go to Auschwitz’.