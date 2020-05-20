Miami wanted to postpone your edit to the end of 2020

The pandemic coronavirus reversed the season 2020. No less than 20 tournaments have been, and will be held only next year. The jurisdiction of Miami tried to find a solution to organize this year’s edition, but it was impossible.

The tournament of Miami was scheduled for the end of march, but was cancelled by the local authorities. Florida authorities did not leave any opportunity for competition in the “Hard Rock Stadium”, so he began to look for alternatives.

After more than two months of searching, Miami, florida under the arms. The edition 2020 already will not take place, even if the organizers would like to find a free week in the calendar of the WTA.

The season 2020 could be resumed in August, with competitions on the WTA tour in San Jose, and Washington, followed by the tournament in Cincinnati, the most important in preparation for the U.s. Open.

Increased competition from Canada, the Rogers Cup, has already been cancelled by the authorities of Quebec. The WTA and the ATP have announced that to resume the tournaments only in August, with tournaments in the american continent.





If the pandemic coronavirus does not allow this in the united States, the european competitions, traditional are on the lookout for. Madrid and Rome want to take his place before Roland Garros, competitions prior to the Grand Slam of Paris.

According to the latest information, Roland Garros take place at the end of September. The French Federation largely depends on the income of Roland Garros: approximately 70% of the money raised goes to the FFT.

“For me, if I have the opportunity to play again in September and participate in a Grand Slam tournament, it will be the same joy that winning a trophy! The most difficult thing to endure is this uncertainty “, said the Romanian Simona Halep in the Italian press.

The Miami tournament is one of the favorite tennis player of 28 years, Simona. He reached the semi-finals two times: 2015 (Serena Williams) and 2019 (Karolina Pliskova). The next edition of the competition in Florida will take place between march 22 and April 4, 2021.