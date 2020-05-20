M. O. D. O. K. will be the new villain in “Ant-Man 3.”

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return to embody Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, respectively, in the third installment of the “Ant Man”. The premiere of the new film Movie universe of Marvel (UCM) will come with some surprises under the arm.

One of the first revelations has to do with the continuity of Peyton Reed as the director of the movie, then be in charge of “Ant Man” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp”. At his side, will be the late screenwriter of “Ricky & Morty”, Jeff Loveness.

However, the big news will be the arrival of a new enemy for the superhero. This would be M. O. D. O. K., who, being an employee of a company, futuristic, transforms into a fearsome experiment with different abilities as intelligence superhuman and psychic powers.

“Ant Man 3” will be placed after what happened in “Avengers: Endgame”, when Scott and his daughter are reunited after five years.