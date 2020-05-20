Lily Collins the most dangerous on the internet | other People | Life and Style

Lily Collins, star of the film Hunters of the shadows: City of Bones, replaced this year Emma Watson (Hermione in Harry Potter) as the celebrity most dangerous internet searches.

The actress leads the list disclosed on the website of the security company McAfee, which for the seventh consecutive year that reveal who are the personalities of Hollywood who represent a higher risk of ‘download’ a virus or malware at the time of search for information or your name on the web.

It should be noted that the danger increases when the user uses key words such as ‘free apps’ or ‘nude photos’.

Singer Avril Lavigne appears in the second position of the ranking, followed by the stars Sandra Bullock, Kathy Griffin, Zoe Saldana, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Jon Hamm (the only man in the first ten places), Adriana Lima and Emma Roberts.

This year, latinas are more dangerous are the colombian Shakira, at number 11; Sofia Vergara (26) and the mexican Salma Hayek (43).