Lily Collins said that is persecuted by the ghosts of the victims of Ted Bundy

Lily Collins and Zac Efron starring together in the new Netflix movie about the serial murderer Ted Bundy, was a difficult project to complete, and both parties paid the price. Efron commented that, after the filming, it was almost impossible to separate from the character, Collins says that, in his case, were the ghosts of the victims of the killer who left without being able to sleep.

In his time Ted Bundy was one of the killers most famous of the decade, there was talk of it by all sides not only by the brutality of their crimes, but also because he was charismatic, attractive, and eloquent that he decided to represent himself before the court and, although he was accused of having done terrible things to women, had dozens of fans waiting outside the courthouse. When he was arrested and brought to trial, Ted Bundy confessed to the murder of at least 30 women, many of those bodies were never found and the police could never confirm the amount.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” account a different side of the history of Bundy, the story focuses on the experiences and testimonies of Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins) who was a girlfriend of Bundy for years and ensures that she warned the police that Bundy could be the man they were looking for in connection with a series of murders.

As Elizabeth Kloepfer, Collins help to show a more “human” of the killer, the side of the father of a family, and his enormous ability to pretend to be a normal person and even harmless, and the experience had its consequences.

Getting into the mind of a murderer should be disturbing and scary, but put yourself in the shoes of your partner is also, at least according to Collins. In an interview with The Guardian, the actress revealed that very strange things happened to him while he was working on the film.

Collins says that on several occasions, woke up at 3:05 in the morning with images that didn’t quite know how to explain or interpret in the head, and is convinced that they were some of the victims of Bundy trying to communicate with her.

“I went down and took a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again”, said Collins to The Guardian. “I began to be awakened by flashes of images, such as the consequences of a fight”. Collins began to investigate who it was that was happening to her and, as his research progressed, he was more convinced that the spirits were looking for. “I discovered that 3 am is the time in which the veil between realms (of the living and the dead) is thinnest and you can visit one”and , she believes, during this time, the victims of Bundy possibly were making the attempt to say something, to communicate with her.

But these were not exactly spirits, the furious, Collins says he had the feeling that the spirits were in agreement with it playing Kloepfer (even with all the criticism that the film glorifies and makes you look too attractive to a man who murdered women in the most violent and brutal). He said “I never felt scared, I felt supported. I felt that the people said: ‘We are here listening. We are here to support. Thanks for telling the story'”.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” tells the story from the perception of Elizabeth, displayed as she was convinced, initially, that Bundy was innocent and as he ended up ruining his life and that of her daughter, and both Collins Efron have said that the film is not an attempt to glorify Bundy, are due to tell a story that must not be forgotten.

