Liga Mx will define the future of the Closing by the year 2020 in the next few days. Although it is contemplated that this Wednesday, the directors of the League Mx, held a conference at a distance, which is devoted to the future of Decommissioning in 2020; finally, this important meeting was not given and the announcement of the resumption or cancellation of the tournament will have to wait.

The Meeting of Owners queestaba scheduled for today was postponed due to the Secretary of Health has not responded to the statement that sent the League MX, asking the date of reanudacion of the Closing 2020 so that the Board could conclude this week or the next. — Emmanuel Ramírez. (@manololeonardo) May 20, 2020

The delay, according to reports in the national press was due to the leaders of the football mexican just met with the health authorities-federal, with the purpose of knowing the current status of the pandemic COVID-19 in Mexico and the possibilities of returning to the activities in the next few weeks.

💥 THERE WAS A CALL BETWEEN LOPEZ-GATELL AND BONILLA 💥#AgendaFOXenCasa The council gave the ministry of Health to the Liga MX in case you want to resume the Decommissioning 2020 via @ruubenrod in @AgendaFOXSports https://t.co/5HGav6UwuM — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 20, 2020

According to a publication from the portal ‘Mediotiempo’, the Liga Mx will present its plan of resumption of the football and detail the protocols that will be implemented to ensure the safety of all participants in a game. Also, it is expected that the Secretariat of Health to analyze and give a response to each scenario proposed by the directors.

Liga Mx and MLS canceled tournaments sets of 2020

Irarragorri breaks the silence on the cancellation of the Closing 2020

Liga Mx will define the future of Decommissioning by the year 2020 in the next few days, holds this day a meeting with the ministry of Health

Once known, the projections on the pandemic coronavirus and the comments of the health authorities to the proposals, the leaders of the first division will run to explain the information that is received and shall proceed to vote on the next step in the Decommissioning 2020.

‼ The Closing 2020 is in serious danger ‼ 🚨🇲🇽⚽ 6⃣6⃣ days have elapsed since the Liga MX is halted and the health could triumph over the economic and sporting ☝ 👉 https://t.co/KHmXb9BVby pic.twitter.com/tUVgiEYMmB — This Online (@estoenlinea) May 20, 2020

Chivas, Tigres and Ciudad Juárez are some of the clubs that are in favor of resuming the championship. For his part, Santos, Atlas, Pachuca, León, Querétaro and Tijuana, would be against this and would suggest to concentrate efforts in order to make the Opening 2020. It is expected that the board of owners of the Liga Mx will carry out the day Friday or on Monday, may 25.

The Closing 2020 has been suspended since last march 16. At the time of the stop of the activities; the Blue Cross was placed to the head of the standings with 22 points, one more than his closest pursuer (Lion).

Follow us on Twitter @ElDictamen.

Or if you prefer, in Facebook /ElDictamen.

More news HERE.