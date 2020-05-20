Kylie Jenner, Miranda Kerr, among others: infidelity from Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez them spread

This weekend Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were trend in Twitter due to a thread that has opened an account in the name of Cris Dias (@crisayonara) about the romance experienced by the singers.

The thread was titled as “All the betrayals that Justin did to Selena,” and immediately dozens of people began to comment on the stormy relationship and the alleged infidelities on the part of Bieber to the interpreter “Hands to Myself“.

According to the information of this account, one of the first infidelities Gomez was with model Barbara Palvin in 2011; however, the artists continued with their relationship until the end of 2012.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have always had zooming in, and during these approaches Justin made it clear several times that he felt something for Selena, and then they started to leave, but not yet had anything formal/official pic.twitter.com/FAoMcvXwFK — Memes Gomez (@MemesDeGomez) July 5, 2019

In the following comments, users also recalled the video “Everybody Knows“, published by Selena in march of 2013, whose letter says “your boyfriend is a jerk and everyone knows, your mother you are warned and you know that he has someone else”, a song that would be written for the singer.

An important character in this story is Taylor Swiftwho at the beginning of his career, it was a very close friend of Justin, but the infidelities towards Selena, who since then is their best friend, spent their relationship.

In the tweets also recalled how after the break-up of 2012, Gomez and Bieber back together and released photos showing that they had resumed their relationship, however, the singer shared the images along to other women.

justin bieber and selena gomez sempre tiveram uma aproximação, and during essa aproximação justin deixou clear several times that tinha uma paixãozinha pela selena, e então eles começaram a sair together, but nothing tinha been made official pic.twitter.com/s68c86EVM2 — cris dias (@crisayonara) July 2, 2019

Among the girls that Justin would have had an affair is mentioned Kendall and Kylie Jennerwho at that time were friends of Selena, Miranda Kerr and even Hailey Baldwin with whom he would have been related, from 2014.

Also spoke of the romance of Selena with The Weeknd and how to Bieber annoyed that news.

Finally, in the thread it also showed images of Selena to be very clear, as it has recovered from its relative toxic now that she is at the peak of his career and Justin Bieber married with Hailey Baldwin.

