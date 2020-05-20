Kris Jenner reveals what will happen with Kylie Cosmetics after your important sale

What the star of E! will continue at the helm of the negotiated that she herself created?
Kylie Jenner always felt a great passion for makeup and everything related to the world of beauty. With this in mind, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner took their heritage and turned it into a billion dollar company with the creation of Kylie Cosmetics.
It all began in 2016, with the Lip Kits, but soon this world is expanded a great line of cosmetics that in 2019 reached the world of skin care with Kylie Skins.
This epic business became the mother of Stormi Webster in the multi-billion dollar for its own account youngest in the history of agreement with the balances reported by Forbes the past month of march.
However, in search of even more growth, and a global expansion, Kylie surprised everyone by selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc.
What will happen now that it does not own most of your own empire? Watch the video and let Kris Jenner responds.
