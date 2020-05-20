Kris Jenner reveals details of the past of Caitlyn

The relevance of Kris Jenner in the empire Kardashian may be somewhat diluted by the fame of his daughters, but does not make it less true the incredible role he played in the beginnings of the same.

In an interview for the podcast “Never Before”, Jenner mentioned that virtually everything he learned about business was a result of her first husband.

“I got married with Robert Kardashian when I was 22 years old. All that surrounded me during two decades they were at the top of their careers in the entertainment industry: the heads of all the studies, the best lawyers in the world”, told Kris .

“I was watching my husband act as the best lawyer I have ever seen . I was very proud of him for it. I learned a lot by the way “he confessed also this celeb.

Kris didn’t care that Caitlyn was almost in bankruptcy and invested what was left of their savings in producing a series of catalogues of the press to send to all the organizers of speeches of united States. “Then we sat and waited for it to ring the phone. The rest is history”, added the famous socialite.