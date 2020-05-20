IFC Films acquires ‘My Salinger Year’



Por:@ArielBaelish

The co-production between Canada and Ireland, of the director Philippe Falardeau, starring Qualley as an aspiring poet who works as an assistant to the literary agent Margaret (Weaver). The main job of Qualley is to answer mail from the fans directed to the main writer of the agency, the notoriously reserved J. D. Salinger, author of The Catcher in the Rye. Douglas Booth (The Dirt) is also involved in the film.

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Joanna Rakoff.

“We look forward to working with Phillippe once more, this time in the adaptation of a book of memoirs highly acclaimed and a true New York story that comes to life thanks to the excellent performances of the outstanding Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver”, Arianna Bocco, acquisitions and productions, executive vp at IFC Films, said Tuesday in a statement.

My Salinger Year was produced by micro_scope, Canada and Parallel Films in Ireland. Memento Films International handles international sales, while UTA is in charge of national sales.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco, with UTA Independent Film Group and Memento Films International, acting on behalf of the filmmakers.