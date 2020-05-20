I Miranda Kerr is married to the creator Snapchat, Evan Spiegel!

After a whirlwind romance, Miranda Kerr and the CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegelare officially husband and wife.

The couple were joined during a ceremony in front of his family and friends at his home in Brentwood, California, this Sunday, April 28, as he was able to confirm in exclusive E! News.

Also with ofciated the wedding had less than 50 guests. “It was an intimate and small wedding,” said a source, who added that the bride looked like royalty and looked like a “princess” naturally”. In addition to being an event intimate, it was also very emotional. Both the bride and the groom had tears in their eyes, according to the informant.

“The vows were beautiful,” said the wizard of the wedding. In regards to the guest list for the exclusive event, the majority of the attendees were high profile and some models.

In June of last year, the modeled australian announced that it was committed with the magnate of the technology after a year of dating each other.

This marks the second marriage of Kerr, who was married to Orlando Bloom for three years. They were married in 2010 and separated subsequently, in October 2013. The two have a child together, a son named Flynn.

For Spiegelhowever, this is his first marriage.

