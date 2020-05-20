I marathon WestWorld this weekend!!! – Revista YUME

From Friday, may 22 at 8:00 am (9:00 am Panama), and until Sunday 24 may, HBO Signature will present a marathon unmissable destination for all seasons WESTWORLD. For three days you will be able to view continuously the three full seasons of the series, one season per day.

In addition, for those fans who want to enjoy a fully immersive experience, HBO EXTRASthe application of second screen of HBO, is the key for anyone who wants to know more about WESTWORLD. An ideal complement to expand the experience of each episode, with curiosities sought after by fans around the world: secrets of the filming, additional information about their artists, photos, memes and hundreds of data that will surprise even the most expert on this most recent delivery.

Over three seasons, WESTWORLD introduced us on an odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness. The show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers. The cast of WESTWORLD includes talents such as Evan Rachel Wood (Pains), the Emmy® winner Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton), Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).

All the full episodes of WESTWORLD they are also available on HBO GO. For images or more information WESTWORLD you can find it in here in HBOLAPRESS.