Franchesca Santi won another silver medal in the south American Gymnastics

The gymnast chilean Franchesca Santi he earned his second silver medal in the South American championship Adult, Artistic Gymnasticsagain , this time in the jumping test.

Santi had already ascended to the podium Friday next to Martina Castro, Simona Castro, Maria del Sol Pérez, María del Mar Pérezin the final team.

The contest was played in the Sports hall of the National Stadium.

I medal for Chile 🇨🇱! Franchesca Santi achieved as a recipient of the silver 🥈 in a jump from the south American Gymnastics Congratulations 👍👏💪! #ChileCompite 🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇴🇪🇨🇵🇦🇵🇪🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇱 🤸♀️🤸♂️ pic.twitter.com/2AHx1KXb79 — #ChileCompite 🥇🥈🥉 (@INDChileOficial) 22 June 2019



