First images of the new adaptation of the ‘Revelation’ of Stephen King

Through Vanity Fair we get the first images official ‘The Stand’the ambitious new adaptation for television of the novel of Stephen King which in Spain we know under the title of ‘Revelation’.

Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore, who already worked together in ‘Justified’, are the creators and showrunners of this in the beginning mini-series produced by CBS Television Studios of which the first episode he has directed Josh Boone, the also responsible for that ‘The new mutants‘that assumes that any da we will come to see.

A total of 10 episodes, of one hour duration each, brand new, coming soon! on CBS All Access, and by the way, has already been announced that a development and, above all, a final is different to that of the original novel, created and written by Stephen King, also an executive producer along with Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, Richard P. Rubinstein and the aforementioned Boone, Cavell and Elmore.

Its main cast is formed by James Marsden as Stu Redman, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Henry Behind as Nick Andros, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder… or Alexander Skarsgrd as the fearsome Randall Flagg, aka the “Man in Dark”.

Originally published in 1978, ‘The Stand’ it is the fourth novel written by King, one of the ms known at the global level and the ms sold in the united States. In 1990, the novel was reissued under the title of ‘Revelation’ after an in-depth review on the part of King.

The novel tells how a flu virus, artificially created as a potential weapon bacteriolgica, is extended by the united States and causes the death of millions of people. The survivors have dreams common, in which appears an elderly woman and a young man. The old woman encourages the students to travel to Nebraska to fight Randall Flagg, an abominable character that embodies the forces of evil and possesses a nuclear arsenal.

The work continue with a first adaptation for television in 1994, in a mini-series of four captulos, hour and a half in duration each, directed by Mick Garris (‘Critters 2’, ‘Sonmbulos’) from a scenario written by the american novelist, in person.

