First images of CBS All Access “The Stand” stand out Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, and more

Stephen King‘S “The stand” It has been a hot topic of discussion since the coronavirus began to devastate the united States, and many, including the King himself, compared the fictitious events of the epic novel with the events very real that unfold before us today. Of course, as King has pointed out quickly, the pandemic of the novel is (thankfully) much worse.

In any case, it is interesting that CBS All Access I was filming an adaptation of “The Stand” by King when productions from all over the world were forced to close, with Josh Boone (The New Mutants) at the helm. As pointed out in a piece directed by Vanity Fair, the series came to an end for most, and even will be forwarded as planned, and today we have some photos of first look.

The series will give life to the vision of King of a world decimated by plague and tangled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of humanity rests on the fragile shoulders of the Mother Abagail, a 108 years, and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a smile and deadly powers indescribable: Randall Flagg, the Man Dark.

The cast includes Alejandro Skarsgård as Randall Flagg and Whoopi Goldberg like Mother Abagail, and the part of Vanity Fair provides us with our first look at these characters and more. You can see some of the images that originally appeared in his piece below, and we recommend that head over to Vanity Fair to learn / see a lot more of the next show.

The cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Greg Kinnear, Brad William Henke, Nat Wolff, Daniel Sunjata, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Heather Graham, Marilyn Manson, Hamish Linklater and Henry Behind. The showrunners of “The Stand” are Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore (“Justified”).