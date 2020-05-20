Fans of ‘The Voice’ worship waiters surprise of the coaches above

Given that The Voice features four superstars in total as coaches (Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, to be exact), the end of the program I already had a lot of power star. However, the opening number to the end of the Tuesday night showed that quite simply could not have enough, as the former coaches Shakira and Cee Lo Green, along with Bebe Rexha, joined in the fun. The three singers are joined by the coaches and the nine best contestants for an opening number that made viewers everywhere become crazy.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Green previously served as one of four coaches on the original The Voice alongside Shelton, Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine. Left the program after season 5. Shakira was a coach on seasons 4 and 6 of the singing competition. In terms of Rexha, he served as an advisor to a Battle Round in the last season of the program. Green, Rexha, and Shakira, along with the coaches and the nine best contestants sang a great rendition of “Let My Love Open the Door” that began the end with the perfect note.

The spectators were not only excited about this opening number, a lot of fans, in particular, were excited to see some familiar faces join the final celebration. Fans flocked to Twitter after the presentation to express how much they loved it.

Very fun

#Thevoice – great opening number. It’s fun to see Heaven, Shakira and Baby. – Heretolearn (@ Heretolearn15) may 20, 2020

Shakira brought the glamour

The chestnut brown of Shakira is fucking perfect! Your snippet was literally 15 seconds (I used the stopwatch on my phone), but let me tell you, this is your best hair color! ¡¡¡Get with it!!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/n77ak9peJY Philosopher – Mebarak (@SonyBackThenCBS) may 20, 2020

Amazing

That was amazingly amazing – Chelsea Daley (@ Chelsea59737537) may 20, 2020

