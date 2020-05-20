Does Kris Jenner ended her relationship with Corey Gamble?

Despite the fact that many people thought that the romantic relationship between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble would not last long due to the age difference (mom Kim Kardashian it takes 25 years to Corey ) , the couple has been together for almost three years. But, each time stronger are the rumors about their separation. Could it be that Kris Jenner ended her relationship with Corey Gamble?

Everything seems to indicate that the mom of Kim Kardashian decided to put an end to his love story with Corey to be able to focus completely on your familyespecially after the traumatic theft suffered by their daughters.

” Kris he explained to Corey I needed space to be able to focus on her family and the program. He said that he was diverting because of the relationship and that I had to put their family ahead of their needs,” revealed a source close to the mom Kim Kardashian .

Many claim that Kris Jenner ended her relationship with Corey Gamble due to the low rating that was the first chapter of the last season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. ” Kris he wants to focus more on the program to make sure that your family will be in the air… People of his inner circle believed that Corey it has been only a substitute Caitlyn “said the same source.