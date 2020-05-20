Dennis Rodman missed a practice for the finals with the Chicago Bulls for going to fight with Hulk Hogan

The “bad boy” of the NBA, Dennis Rodmanit has been one of the highlights in the documentary Michael Jordan,“The Last Dance”. And in the final episode shows Rodman and their various antics off the pitch.

Although in the earlier chapters of “The Last Dance” we had touched as Rodman it had skipped a practice with the Bullsto go on holiday to las Vegas with his girlfriend of the moment Carmen Electra. The final episode of the documentary has also made a surprising revelation of how the team-mate of Michael Jordan abandoned once an important practice to enter the wrestling ring.

According to the episode of Sunday, Rodman once abandoned the practice of their team to appear in a fight of the WCW next to Hulk Hogan.

The player’s decision to fly to Detroit from Chicago came after that Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in the third game of the Finals.

At that time, Rodman I was involved in a rivalry with Karl Malone, who also made regular appearances in WCW. Therefore “The Worm,” wanted to form a team with Hogan to make a fight in pairs against Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Malone. Event that took place in the PPV Bash at the Beach in July of 1998.

Trying to defend their actions Rodman he said: “I was not trying to do anything. I was just trying to explain the basketball, the holiday, da da da, co#er all the girls. Just be me, Dennis mi3rd4, you know”.

In the episode the coach of the Bulls, Phil Jackson, was caught on camera beating Rodman and saying before the fourth Game: “We brought her fame and a bad reputation to all of us. We were disgraced”.

Apparently Rodman he escaped from the practice session through the back door to avoid his duties in the media. But, despite their disputes outside of the court, Dennis he established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.

“I think Phil (Jackson) noticed that I was always letting me do what I do. And so get the 100% of me when you’re on the pitch”added now a member of the Hall of Fame of the NBA.

The prank Rodman in the WCW not ended up costing the championship to the Bullsbecause they won the End of 1998, overtaking the Jazz 4-2. In addition, during the series of Late against the Jazz, Rodman recorded a total of 50 rebounds in six games.

