Christina Aguilera boasts his rear and demonstrate that prevailed in the fashionable reguetoneras

The singer did not stop to admire a new generation of music stars

The great fame of Christina Aguilera it gave the year 2000 to 2010, but she still has millions of admirers, thanks to its consolidation as one of the great pop singers. Recently has reflected his admiration for the new stars of the music, and in his new publication of Instagram demonstrate that it imposed fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7rD2DOJV6z

Christina recalled with a photo of 2002 the image that drove to his album Stripped, in which she wore pants (or chaps), which left exposed his rear and crotch, using her sexy pantyhose and causing scandal in a lot of people; but that only gave him more popularity in a time in which there were no social networks.

Now, that’s fashion Christina Aguilera began has been revived with much success by stars of the urban music such as Karol G, Becky G, Natti Natasha and Rosaliawho choose that outfit by combining it with tights and bodys. The photo of the singer in Instagram it has already more than 250 thousand likes.

