Cher and her movies that you can watch in streaming

Cher it is one of the singers most successful, his extensive career has not only left great songs, but also movies. Cher, who today is 74 years old is a famous that has shown that it is multi-faceted and full of talent, has participated in more than 15 films, thanks to one of them is made won her an Oscar as best actress in 1988.

The last film in which he participated was Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again in which she played Ruby Sheridan, but if you want to see more movies of her and learn about her acting career, below, we present to you some movies that you can watch on platforms streaming.

Nights of charm

Nights of charm it is a musical film from 2010 that won a Golden Globe for best original song performed by Cher. The singer took part in this film playing Tess Jackson, a woman who owns the club Burlesque, the place where Ali (Christina Aguilera) you want to work.

Although Christina Aguilera is the star of this film, you can’t miss the action of Cher, who also performs two songs in the soundtrack of the production. You can watch the movie on Netflix and Amazon

Spell of the moon

Another film of Cher that you can see on Netflix is Spell of the moonwithout a doubt, this production is one of the most important in the career of the singer who thanks to her won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best actress.

Spell of the moon it is a romantic comedy in that they worked with Nicholas Cage, Olympia Dukakis, Danny Aiello, and John Mahoney. The film tells the story of Loretta Castorini (Cher), a woman who is engaged to Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello) and during a visit to Palermo, Sicily the life of Loretta will change, and engage in a relationship with his future brother-in-law Ronny (Nicholas Cage). The film is found on Amazon.

