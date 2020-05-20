Cast of “Riverdale” renewed contract for 4 more years

Photo: The CW

The actor KJ Apa has revealed that, along with other members of the cast of the series “Riverdale”, have renewed contract for three more years of filming.

In a chat with THE Times, Apa revealed that this contract also includes Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

He also said that despite filming for season take ten months of the year, will be allowed to participate in other projects.

Is gradioso that we can do it, because I don’t know if it is so common that many actors of television can dabble in the cinema so easily.

The current season of the series is on hold due to “extreme precautions” taken against the pandemic coronavirus.