Carmen Electra | Blogdebasket

With the broadcast of “The Last Dance”, many secrets of the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s have come to light. One of the iconic characters of that team, both on and off the pitch, was Dennis Rodman. The former Pistons never was a gambler unconventional, but the story that is told in the first issue he paints of the whole body.

Rodman asked Phil Jackson for two days of vacation to go to Las Vegas in the middle of the season. At the insistence, the coach agreed, but everything is complicated when Rodman did not return and is believed that it would return in time for the next match.

That is why the very Michael Jordan was looking for him to Sin City, trying to bring it back. Jordan did not want to tell what he saw when he entered the hotel room and found it to Rodman, but others have confirmed that there was the famous Carmen Electra, lying down with the “Worm” and in a state hard to explain. One of the many anecdotes that left that great player was Dennis Rodman.